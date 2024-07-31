Feel happy when people say they expect medal from me: PV Sindhu

Paris [France], July 31 : Having entered the Round of 16 after defeating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia, India shuttler PV Sindhu is aiming to win her third consecutive Olympic medal after her success in Rio and London Olympics.

Sindhu marched into the Round of 16 of the badminton women's singles event after beating Kristin Kuuba in the final Group M match at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday. She dominated over Kuuba and won the match 21-5, 21-10 in 34 minutes at the La Chapelle Arena.

"I want that (to win a third medal). I feel really happy when people tell me - We want that medal from you," Sindhu said in the post-match press conference.

"At the same time, it comes with a lot of responsibilities and pressure, but it's important for me to stay calm and keep going, one match at a time. I can't expect easy wins. I'll have to fight hard to earn that medal," the shuttler added.

In the first game, Sindhu controlled the momentum and clinched a 21-5 win in just 14 minutes. The Indian shuttler continued her form and won the second game 21-10 in 19 minutes.

PV Sindhu could face China's He Bingjiao in her upcoming Round of 16 match. Earlier in the Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu beat He Bingjiao to secure the bronze medal.

The Indian shuttler had earlier defeated Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles event.

She won 21-9, 21-6 win in a game that lasted for 29 minutes.

