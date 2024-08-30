“Feeling blessed”: Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Meets Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar (See Pics)

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, along with her parents Ram Kishan Bhaker and Sumedha Bhaker, met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday. Bhaker shared a photo of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her excitement and gratitude.

The one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir!



Feeling blessed to share this special moment with the cricketing icon! His journey motivated me and many of us to chase our dreams. Thank you sir for unforgettable memories! 🙌🏏 #FamilyLove#CricketLegend#Inspiration#SachinTendulkar… pic.twitter.com/qtHdkhkbHR — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 30, 2024

Anjali Tendulkar was also present during the meeting

“The one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir! Feeling blessed to share this special moment with the cricketing icon! His journey motivated me and many of us to chase our dreams. Thank you sir for unforgettable memories!” Bhaker wrote.

Bhaker, along with her partner Sarabjot Singh, won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics. The duo defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the play-off match. Earlier, Bhaker also won bronze in the women’s individual 10m Air Pistol event, marking her as the first Indian woman shooter to secure an Olympic medal. In her final event, she narrowly missed a historic third medal, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m Pistol shooting event.

Bhaker’s achievements make her the first Indian athlete since independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. She joins an elite group of Indian Olympians, including PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar, who have won multiple individual medals across different Olympic Games. Norman Pritchard was the only Indian athlete before Bhaker to win two medals in a single Olympics, securing silver in the 200m and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Olympics.