"Feels great and encouraging...": D Gukesh on receiving prestigious Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi [India], January 17 : World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju on Friday opened up on receiving the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Draupadi Murmu and said that he is feeling "grateful".

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Gukesh said that it is "great and encouraging" when an athlete's hard work and achievements get proper recognition.

"Grateful to receive the prestigious 'Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award 2024' from our Honourable @presidentofindia mam ! Feels great and encouraging when our hardwork and achievements gets proper recognition," D Gukesh wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gukesh (@gukesh.official)

Gukesh's success story was one of the major highlights of Indian sports in 2024. He made history in December by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match in Singapore. The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, saw a stellar performance from Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory, becoming the youngest world champion ever at 18. He also became India's second world chess champion after Viswanathan Anand.

Coming to other Khel Ratna awardees, Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

Para Athlete, Praveen Kumar won a Gold in the Men's High Jump T64 at the Paralympics 2024.

Harmanpreet Singh had been part of the Tokyo Olympics where India had won the Hockey bronze. He has also been nominated for FIH Player of the Year. Under his leadership, the Indian team won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor