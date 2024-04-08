Feyenoord hand Ajax their biggest defeat ever in Eredivisie

The Hague, April 8 Feyenoord booked an emphatic 6-0 win over Ajax in Rotterdam, handing the archrivals their biggest-ever defeat in the Eredivisie, the Dutch top flight.

It was the 197th edition of the Klassieker in all competitions, the match between Feyenoord and Ajax, reports Xinhua.

Feyenoord dominated from the start and after Ajax defender Ahmetcan Kaplan lost the ball, Igor Paixao opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Another mistake by Jorrel Hato led to the second goal by Yankuba Minteh and David Hancko headed in another for the 3-0 lead on the stroke of halftime, on Sunday.

In the second half, Feyenoord continued to completely outclass their archrivals. Minteh found the far corner for his second goal, Quinten Timber hit home for the 5-0 lead and Paixao produced his second and Feyenoord's sixth in the 66th minute.

Only in the 82nd minute did a lackluster Ajax produce their first attempt at goal, by substitute Julian Rijkhoff. Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther saved the attempt.

The 6-0 defeat was the biggest-ever defeat for Ajax in the Eredivisie since 1956.

