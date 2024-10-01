FIFA ban Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o from attending matches for 6 months

Yaounde, Oct 1 World football governing body FIFA has banned Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), from attending national team matches for six months due to a breach of FIFA's disciplinary code.

The sanction is connected to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon, held in Colombia earlier in September.

FIFA stated that the former Barcelona striker was guilty of "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play and misconduct of players and officials" during the match, although specific details of his actions were not disclosed.

As a result, Eto'o is prohibited from attending men's and women's matches involving FECAFOOT teams across all categories and age groups, according to FIFA.

FECAFOOT officials informed Xinhua that they are preparing a response to the sanction, describing it as "regrettable."

Eto'o, who has served as FECAFOOT president since 2021, will continue in his role as the sanction does not affect his presidency.

