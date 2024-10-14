FIFA to meet stakeholders over potential transfer rules change

Zurich, Oct 14 After The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that some of FIFA's transfer rules break European Union Laws, the football's governing body has confirmed to hold a meeting with stakeholders over potential rule changes.

The development followed after Lassana Diarra sued FIFA for damages over article 17 of FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) which states that a player who terminated their contract with a club before the end of their term without just cause is liable to pay compensation. If the player then joins a new club then the team and the player will be jointly liable.

"In the coming days, FIFA will formally invite stakeholders to comment on and propose ideas in relation to article 17 of the RSTP ("Consequences of terminating a contract without just cause") with a view to consolidating the proposals and identifying the best way forward," FIFA said in a statement.

After terminating his contract with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014, Diarra’s attempted move was denied by FIFA when it refused to issue an international transfer certificate (ITC) for a move to Belgian side Charleroi, which the player claimed violated competition law by limiting his freedom of movement.

The CJEU acknowledged that FIFA's regulations 'impede the free movement of professional footballers wishing to develop their activity by going to work for a new club.’

"FIFA looks forward to developing its regulatory framework further, obviously taking into account views and input from all relevant and affected parties," FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio Garcia Silvero was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"The international transfer system consists of many elements: for example, rules concerning registration periods; the transfer and registration of players; the application of sporting sanctions in certain cases; training compensations and solidarity mechanisms to reward training clubs; the international transfer of minors; the dispute resolution system to protect players and clubs alike in case of a breach of contract anywhere around the world; the protection of female players, coaches, national teams and much more," he added.

