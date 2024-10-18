"Fills me with pride": Gagan Narang welcomes new National Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang lauded the central government's efforts to build a "robust and transparent" sports governance module and said it fills him with pride to witness the nation's evolution in sports.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports put in the public domain the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024 for inviting comments and suggestions of the general public and the stakeholders, as part of the pre-legislative consultation process.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya outlined the government's plans to transform sports governance as part of the larger goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of India's independence.

Mandaviya revealed that discussions with 49 sports federations had taken place, with multiple suggestions offered for the proposed Sports Bill.

Narang believes that the upcoming Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 will be a milestone for India as the nation continues its journey of becoming a sporting superpower.

"@mansukhmandviya Sir, The government's efforts in building a robust and transparent sports governance module is remarkable. The upcoming Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill will surely be a milestone as India continues on its journey to align with international standards of sports governance and develop into a sporting superpower. The measures are a direct reflection of the Olympic and Paralympic Charter and as a former athlete, it fills me with pride to see our nation's evolution in sports. The draft bill will reform sports governance in the country by bringing in transparency and accountability, which is primarily the need of the hour," Narang wrote on X.

https://x.com/gaGunNarang/status/1847143184138489917

Recently, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports held a key meeting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the capital, chaired by Mandaviya. The gathering came after the Ministry recently released the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, inviting public and stakeholder comments until October 25.

The Bill seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for the governance and promotion of sports in India, focusing on ethical practices, athlete welfare, and good governance. Among the significant features of the Bill is the formation of a Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will serve as the central authority for recognising and overseeing National Sports Federations (NSFs). This board will ensure that NSFs comply with governance, financial, and ethical standards.

A key aspect of the Bill is the inclusion of athlete representation in decision-making bodies. Ten per cent of voting members in the General Body of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and NSFs will be sportspersons of outstanding merit. Additionally, the Bill mandates the establishment of Athlete Commissions within these organisations to give athletes a voice in policy formulation.

The Bill also introduces a "Safe Sports Policy" aimed at protecting athletes, particularly women and minors, from harassment and abuse, in line with the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act of 2013. The establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions at various levels will ensure transparency and fairness in sports governance.

The creation of an Appellate Sports Tribunal is another notable provision, aimed at expediting the resolution of sports-related disputes, reducing the reliance on civil courts.

