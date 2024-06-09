FIM Asia Road Racing Championship: Honda Racing India's Kavin Quintal secures points in Race 1 of Round 3

Motegi [Japan], June 9 : Showcasing a breath-taking display of skill and speed, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal secured valuable points in race 1 of round 3 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in Japan on Saturday.

Both the riders Kavin and Mohsin roared into action on Saturday demonstrating remarkable steadiness on international soil. Navigating through one of Japan's toughest racing circuits, both of them delivered strong performances at Mobility Resort Motegi. Their ability to manoeuvre through challenging conditions earned the team another top-15 finish this season.

Starting from 19th on the grid, Kavin, the 19-year-old gun from Chennai swiftly moved up in the opening laps. He kept his cool and a consistent speed throughout the race. In the closing laps, he skilfully applied his learnings and surged ahead against his competitors, crossing the finish line in 14th place without any errors on the track. He completed the race in a total time of 22:06.516, securing 2 crucial points for the team.

Mohsin P, Kavin's teammate and the 22-year-old rider from Mallapuram, showcased his full potential on the track today. Beginning the race from the 21st spot, he engaged in a fierce competition and sustained his speed effectively, steering clear of any collisions at the circuit. He crossed the finish line in 17th place with a total time of 22:29.155. Unfortunately, this position did not earn any points for the team.

"Securing 14th position in this race was both challenging and rewarding for me today. My strategy revolved around maintaining a consistent pace and capitalizing on every opportunity that came my way. The Mobility Resort Motegi Circuit comes with its own challenges and we are happy that being the only Indian team in the race we have secured 2 points at the championship. I will try to enhance my performance in the races ahead. The unwavering support from our team has been truly remarkable, and I am eager to deliver my utmost in the upcoming rounds," said IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal.

"Today's outcomes didn't meet my expectations. I started with confidence, pushing hard in the opening laps to gain a better position. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned. Looking back on today's race, I see areas for improvement. I'll refine my strategies for tomorrow's race, aiming for better results," said IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban.

