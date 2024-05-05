FIM E-Xplorer World Cup: INDE Racing's Sandra Gomez secures second consecutive podium

Oslo [Norway], May 5 : INDE Racing's reigning E-Xplorer champion Sandra Gomez secured a podium finish in the second round of the women's category of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup in Oslo, Norway yesterday. Her performance comes on the back of an impressive outing in Japan earlier this year where she finished first.

Teaming up with Runar Sudmann, the duo registered an overall fourth-place finish for India's 1st FIM-registered motorcycle racing team. INDE Racing rode high on Sandra's impressive form, as she set the track on fire, finishing second in the women's category. Meanwhile, Sudmann finished sixth in the men's category.

This strong performance has ensured INDE Racing remains in the top 3 position after the second round in Oslo.

Sandra claimed 66 points after all 3 races, coming in only behind Bonnell Racing's Tanja Schlosser who finished with 75 points while Runar Sudmann, a replacement for injured Spencer Wilton, bagged a total of 46 points, bringing the team total to 112. The duo narrowly missed out on an overall podium finish in Oslo, as GF Logistikk finished with 116 points.

Reflecting on the race Sandra said, "The weekend was a tough one, it is a difficult track with a lot of jumps, and we couldn't practice much due to some electrical problems with the bike. It was great to be in the fight for the podium with only 10 minutes of practice, the start was decent, I kept searching for opportunities to overtake the others while managing the tough jumps on the track but couldn't overtake Tanja. All things considered, I think it was a perfect race, certainly the best I could do. Now we will look to carry the same form into the next race."

Notably, Acquino Vimal, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway was in attendance at the race and presented the award to Sandra Gomez post-race. " It was a pleasure to have Dr. Acquino Vimal grace the event and present the award to Sandra. Norway has led the way for EV innovations and implementation across the world, we aspire to follow their lead. INDE Racing embodies India's future in racing and EV advancements," commented Abhishek Kankanala, owner of INDE Racing.

HRC Honda are the table toppers after two rounds with 253 points, followed by Bonnell Racing who have amassed 236 points. INDE Racing follow closely behind with 233 points. The next round of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup will be held in Vollore-Montagne, France, from June 21 to June 23.

