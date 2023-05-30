Finale Bahnen-Tournee 2023 cycling: Indian cyclist Esow Alben wins bronze in elite men's keirin event

Dudenhofen [Germany], May 30 : Indian cyclist Esow Alben won the bronze medal in the elite men's keirin event at a UCI Class 1 Event-Finale Bahnen-Tournee 2023 cycling competition in Dudenhofen, Germany.

Alben was also the first Indian who won a medal in a cycling world championship. He clinched a silver medal in the year 2018 after finishing behind world championships medallist Germany's Marc Jurczyk and France's Sebastien Vigier.

Sebastien Vigier was a part of the French team that won bronze in team Sprint Cycling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

However, Esow Alben's campaign in the men's sprint event in Dudenhofen did not go well as he finished 24th among 27 competitors in the event as per Olympics.com.

The 22-year-old also listed himself in being the first cyclist from India to participate in the UCI Champions League.

Apart from Alben, Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam finished 10th in the men's sprint event at Germany meet.

