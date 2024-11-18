First-ever Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce, Bowling competition set to roll

New Delhi [India], November 18 : India will make their debut in Bocce and Bowling as the first ever Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition will begin on Tuesday here at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Competition is a first-of-its-kind event in India, which empowers athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), aged 22 and above, and includes bowling as a competitive sport for the first time in India.

The four-day competition from November 19 to November 22 will see special athletes from 12 countries vying for top honours in both sports.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar will be chief guest at the opening ceremony, a release said.

The ceremony will feature a vibrant showcase of India's cultural diversity, with performances representing various traditions, alongside a ceremonial march-past by participating countries.

SO Australia, SO Bangladesh, SO Bharat, SO Hong Kong, SO Indonesia, SO Macau, SO Malaysia, SO Myanmar, SO Philippines, SO Singapore, SO Thailand and SO Uzbekistan will be the countries participating in the event. A total of 81 special athletes will be competing in the event who will be assisted by 43 coaches from the various teams. The competition includes multiple medal winners from the Special Olympics World Summer Games held at Berlin in 2023.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mallika Nadda, President, SO Bharat said, "We are truly honoured to host the competition in India for the first time. This historic event reflects our commitment to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports. It is a testament to the strength of inclusion, unity, and the spirit of true sportsmanship. As we come together to celebrate the extraordinary talents of our athletes, we hope to inspire many more and pave the way for a more inclusive society".

Bocce and Bowling are well-suited for older individuals with intellectual disabilities (PWID), particularly those with limited mobility, as these sports combine low-impact activity with the skill and precision of competitive play. With inclusion at the heart of Special Olympics, this competition incorporates modified rules and modified equipmentsuch as rampsto accommodate athletes with physical limitations. These adjustments enhance accessibility promoting broader participation and ensuring many more people have the opportunity to benefit from Bocce and Bowling in a supportive and inclusive environment, the release said.

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Inclusive Health Summit was held today which correspondingly highlighted and promoted health equity for PWIDs in India as part of the Rosemary Collaboratory, a Special Olympics Health advocacy initiative that aims to establish sustainable health system changes through research, policy and practice.

Amidst the backdrop of the competition, the Healthy Athletes Program will offer essential screenings that detect health issues and provide vital services. More than 400 athletes will be screened across seven health disciplines, including Fit Feet, Health Promotion, Strong Minds, and Special Smiles, promoting overall wellness.

