First Khelo India National Ranking Women Archery tournament to be held in Jamshedpur

The Sports Authority of India has approved Rs 75 lakh to host the Khelo India National Ranking Women Archery Tournament over six phases at Tata Archery Academy. Jamshedpur in Jharkhand is set to host the first phase of the tournament on April 12 and April 13.

The tournament will be held across the Recurve and Compound events in the senior, Junior and Cadet Categories, and will be conducted as per the World Archery Rules. The Archery Association of India (AAI), in collaboration with the Jharkhand Archery Association and TATA Steel, are organising the tournament.

Top 32 Recurve and Compound archers in Senior, Junior and Cadet categories have been selected to be a part of the tournament based on the recently concluded National Championships.

Archers who have also met the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) in any of the International Championship/Nationals/Selection Trials/Khelo India tournaments/State Championship/State Selection Trials in 2021-2022 have also made the cut.

The six Women's National Ranking tournaments will be held every alternate month with the final phase scheduled for December 2022. The cumulative points of the 5 phases shall be calculated to arrive at the ranking of the top 16 archers for the final phase in December wherein the top 16 archers shall be given cash awards, amounting to a total of Rs 37.5 lakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

