FIVB World Championships to be held biennially

Beijing, June 24 The FIVB Volleyball World Championships will be held biennially instead of quadrennially, according to the FIVB volleyball calendar from 2025-2028 which has been approved by the FIVB Board of Administration.

"These adjustments are part of the FIVB's efforts to streamline the international volleyball calendar, aiming to enhance the overall fan experience while prioritizing the health and wellbeing of the athletes as well as the needs of other key volleyball stakeholders," the FIVB said in a press release.

The FIVB Volleyball World Championships has expanded to 32 teams from 24 per gender, with the revised format seeing 32 teams divided into eight groups of four teams during the round-robin phase. The two best teams from each group will advance to the direct knockout phase, reports Xinhua.

