Five-day national-level senior archery competition ends in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 : The National-level Senior Archery Competition was going on for the 5 days in Ayodhya. During the closing ceremony on Wednesday, the Agriculture Minister of the Uttar Pradesh government, Surya Pratap Shahi distributed the gold medals to the victorious archers.

Surya Pratap Shahi said that the kind of performance the players are showing will definitely bring great success to the country in the Olympics in the upcoming days.

"The story of Lord Shri Ram started with a bow and arrow. Lord Ram broke the bow of Maharishi Parshuram and his mother Sita, the mother of the world, described Lord Ram. Today such a big event related to archery is being organized in Ayodhya, for this I congratulate the organizing committee and all the players. The art of archery is one of the ancient sports disciplines of our country. The kind of performance the players are showing will definitely bring great success to our country in the Olympics in the coming times. I have my best wishes for this entire event," Shahi said.

In this competition, about 800 players and more than 200 officers and employees posted in government departments took part in the competition. The national-level senior archery competition was conducted in different categories. The final round of the competition was organised at the Ram ki Paidi complex in Ayodhya.

While speaking to the press, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the President of the Uttar Pradesh Archery Association and advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the purpose of organising this competition was to give a big platform to the talents.

"The main motive for organizing this competition was to give a big platform to the talents. The purpose of connecting this event with famous and holy places like Ayodhya, where archer Lord Ram was born, was also to take this event to a bigger level. The importance of this archery competition has increased even more due to this event being organized at Ram Ki Paidi. It will be our endeavour to organise more big competitions in Ayodhya in the coming days. Our players have performed well, which gives us full confidence that we will definitely get great success in the upcoming Olympic Games," Awasthi said.

In the results that have come out in the final phase of this competition, Aditi Gopichand Swami of Maharashtra has got the first place in the Senior Compound Women's Gold Match, while Sakshi Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh has got the second place.

Whereas in the senior compound men's gold medal match, Prathamesh from Maharashtra got the first place. Whereas Rajat Chauhan has got the second place. During the gold medal match in the senior compound mix team, Sangam Preet Singh Bisla and Avneet Kaur from Punjab got the gold medal, while Priyanshu and Pragati from Delhi secured the second medal.

In the gold medal match of the Senior Recurve Women, Sangeeta got first place while Riddhi sealed second place. In the senior recovery men's gold medal match, Tushar Shelke clinched first place and Mrinal Chauhan got second place.

In the Senior Recover Mix Team Gold Medal match, Aditya Chaudhary and Simran Jot Kaur of Punjab won first position while Yashwant Bhoge and Somnath Shinde of Maharashtra had to settle for the second position.

