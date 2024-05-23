Flower hopes Maxwell will 'turn around his form' in T20 WC after 'tough IPL season'

Ahmedabad, May 23 In IPL 2024, Glenn Maxwell had a horrid time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), making just 52 runs with the bat at an average of 5.77 and being dismissed for a duck four times, apart from taking only six wickets with his off-spin.

After RCB’s campaign ended with a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator, head coach Andy Flower acknowledged that Maxwell had a really tough time in IPL 2024, but expressed confidence over him making a turnaround in time for Australia’s campaign in Men’s T20 World Cup.

"Maxi's had a tough season, absolutely, and we know what he can contribute. It's been a really tough season for him. He's had an amazing couple of years actually. It was a surprise to everyone but I really wish him well.

"He's going to the World Cup now and I don't see any reason why he can't turn this around or turn his own personal form around in the World Cup for Australia and I look forward to watching that," said Flower in the post-match press conference.

In the Eliminator, Maxwell was out for a golden duck off Ravichandran Ashwin and even dropped a catch of Tom Kohler-Cadmore. During the competition, Maxwell even took a well-being break, but that didn’t help him be back to his best self.

Varun Aaron, the former India fast-bowler, felt Maxwell let RCB down in a crucial match which would have given them a shot at winning the trophy after staging six consecutive wins to enter the playoffs.

"That was a shocking shot. I understand if it was a ball to be hit, you hit it. (But) it was a good ball coming in. I think that shot was just not on at that point. He could have just absorbed a few balls and then gone big.

"You already lost quite a few wickets, your big players are in the dugout, and you are the most notable player at the crease at that point and then you play a shot like that, that's letting your team down on a very big day," said Aaron on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.

Similar views were echoed by Tom Moody, the former Australia all-rounder who coached Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL 2016 triumph. "I think at the moment where he is at with regards to his form, it was reckless. If he was in red-hot form, I don't have an issue with him hitting that first ball straight for a six because 19 times out of 20, he would hit it for a six."

"It's a bit like what we've seen (Shivam) Dube do for CSK. First ball, in his arc, bang goes for six. They are all up applauding it. Maxwell is the same but Maxwell is not in that sweet spot when it comes to form. So I put that down as reckless cricket and an absolute brain fade," he concluded.

