Football Association of Wales announce Craig Bellamy as new head coach till 2028

New Delhi, July 9 Wales has announced the appointment of Craig Bellamy as the Head Coach of the Cymru men’s national team until 2028. A UEFA Pro License holder through the FAW Coach Education System, Bellamy has been a coach since retiring from playing in 2014, most recently as acting Head Coach and Assistant Coach at Burnley in the English Premier League.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the head coach and I am ready for the challenge,” said Bellamy on the appointment.

Before joining Burnley, Bellamy was the U21 Head Coach and senior team Assistant Coach for Anderlecht and also worked in the academy of his boyhood club Cardiff City.

As a player, Bellamy played more than 400 top-flight matches and represented Cymru 78 times, captaining the side between 2007-2010.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the head coach and I am ready for the challenge,” he added.

Bellamy’s first match in charge of the side will be in September against Türkiye at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Cymru will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor