New Delhi, Aug 27 Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to make his long-awaited return to the pitch following a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules, a comeback that manager Eddie Howe believes will be an "incredible release" for the player. The Italian international was handed the suspension by the Italian Football Federation in October for offences committed during his time in Serie A before his 55 million Euros move from AC Milan last summer.

Tonali’s ban officially expires on Tuesday, making him eligible to feature in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Confirming his inclusion, Howe said, “He will definitely be in the squad. He is fit, he just hasn't had the match practice - the most important thing with the game time.”

The 23-year-old had made 12 appearances for Newcastle before his suspension and has been working diligently on his fitness during his time away from competitive action. Howe emphasised the work Tonali has put in, saying, “He has done everything else -- he has worked incredibly hard to be on top of his fitness,” However told local reporters.

Reflecting on how Tonali might be feeling ahead of his return, Howe noted, “I imagine a range of emotions, a lot of excitement. When you have a long time out, you have a long time to analyse and reflect. Now it is just back to doing what he loves. It will be an incredible release for him.”

Howe acknowledged the scrutiny Tonali will face upon his return but urged patience as the midfielder rebuilds his momentum. “The microscope is on everybody and it will be on him for a period of time. He understands that and we understand that. It is just about small steps. He has to play to his strengths and not do anything too out of the ordinary.”

Tonali’s ban has been a challenging chapter in what was meant to be a breakthrough season for the promising midfielder. However, with the suspension now behind him, both Tonali and Newcastle will be looking forward as they aim to re-establish their presence in the Premier League and cup competitions.

