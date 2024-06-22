Football: Endrick ready to wait for Brazil chance in Copa America

Los Angeles (USA), June 22 Real Madrid-bound forward Endrick said Friday that he is willing to bide his time as he seeks to establish a starting spot for Brazil at the Copa America in the United States. The 17-year-old has been touted by many as a future star after becoming the youngest player since Pele to score in three consecutive matches for the South American giants.

Brazil manager Dorival Junior last week expressed concern that too much pressure was being placed on the teenager, warning that the weight of expectation could be "fatal" for his development, reports Xinhua.

But Endrick downplayed those fears by guaranteeing that he would stay patient and humble. "No one needs to burn stages," Endrick told reporters. "I stay on the sidelines, training hard, contributing, working alongside my teammates. I know my time will come."

The comments came as Brazil prepared for their opening 2024 Copa America fixture against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on Monday.

Endrick is expected to start the match on the bench, with Dorival likely to opt for an attacking trident of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Raphinha.

"I will do what I can, whether that's playing or encouraging others," said Endrick, who will join Real Madrid when he turns 18 next month after parting ways with Palmeiras.

"I'm trying to help the team spirit off the pitch to create a good atmosphere. And when Dorival puts me on, I'll fight with all my life."

He added: "I've had a change of mindset and now I don't care about pressure or what the media says. I was always seen as a precocious talent ... [but] I adapted to it and now I'm very calm about it all. I just want to help the Selecao however I can."

