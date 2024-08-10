Football: France defender Jean-Clair Todibo joins West Ham United on loan

London, Aug 10 France defender Jean-Clair Todibo has joined West Ham United from Ligue 1 club OGC Nice on an initial season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent in summer 2025.

The 24-year-old, who has earned two caps for France, began his career at Toulouse before joining La Liga side Barcelona in 2019. Since his move to Nice in 2021, he has made 136 appearances for the club.

Todibo helped Nice reach the Coupe de France final in 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals in 2022/23 and achieve two fifth place finishes in Ligue 1 in the previous three seasons. Now, the French Guiana-born player, who will wear the No. 25 shirt, is looking forward to showing his outstanding all-round qualities in a Claret and Blue shirt.

“I am really excited to be signing for West Ham United. It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world. This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a Club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach," Todibo said in a statement.

“It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan base. I’m so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League," he added.

Sporting Director Tim Steidten believes West Ham’s seventh summer signing has the qualities to adapt quickly to the Premier League and excel under the guidance of head coach Julen Lopetegui. “This is another significant signing for the Football Club and shows the attraction of West Ham for top players in Europe,” said Steidten, who has also played a leading role in the signings of Maximilian Kilman, Niclas Füllkrug, Guido Rodríguez, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham in this summer transfer window.

