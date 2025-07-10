Football: Joakim Alexandersson names 24-member travelling squad for Uzbekistan friendlies

New Delhi, July 10 The Indian U20 women's team will play two friendly matches in Tashkent against Uzbekistan U20 women on July 13 and 16, 2025, as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held from August 6 to 10 in Myanmar.

Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson named a 24-member travelling squad that will depart from Bengaluru, where the Young Tigresses had been camping, on the night of July 10 and arrive in Tashkent on the morning of July 11.

India will face Indonesia (August 6), Turkmenistan (August 8), and Myanmar (August 10) in Yangon in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. The group winners and the three best runners-up across all eight groups will qualify for the final tournament in Thailand next year.

The 24-member squad includes goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, who was part of the senior team that secured a historic qualification to the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand last week. She made one appearance in the Qualifiers and joined the U20 camp on July 7 after returning from Thailand.

Melody Chanu Keisham, Shubhangi Singh, Viksit Bara, Sulanjana Raul, and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney have also trained with the senior team during their camp in Bengaluru, which is part of the broader AIFF vision to provide more exposure to players from a younger age.

India U20 Women's 24-member travelling squad for Uzbekistan friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Fragrancy Riwan, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Paromita Sit

Goalkeeper coach: Hameed KK

Strength and conditioning coach: Karan Mane

India U20 women's match schedule:

July 13: Uzbekistan vs India (20:30 IST)

July 16: Uzbekistan vs India (20:30 IST)

