Football: Valencia to face fourth-tier side Ejea in Copa del Rey draw

Madrid (Spain), Nov 27 The draw for the second round of the Spanish Copa del Rey was held on Wednesday after the first round was completed on Tuesday night with Getafe and Valencia both qualifying.

A free kick from Pepelu gave Valencia a narrow 1-0 win away to sixth-tier Escuela Parla, while Getafe won 3-0 away to Manises in matches that were postponed from the end of October due to the flooding in the Valencia region that claimed over 220 lives.

Valencia's reward in the second round is a trip to the region of Aragon to face fourth-tier SD Ejea, while Getafe travels to the east coast to play Orihuela, reports Xinhua.

Other big games will see Atletico Madrid visit Cacereno from the town of Caceres, while Real Sociedad visits Cuenca-based outfit Conquense, and high-flying Villarreal travel to play Pontevedra, who knocked second-division Levante out of the tournament.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid were made to work hard before booking their place in the second round of the Copa del Rey with a 2-0 win away to Unio Esportiva Vic on Thursday. Atletico, the biggest spenders in La Liga this season, needed a late penalty to open the scoring against a team of amateurs playing five levels below them.

A team made up of players whose day jobs include a PE teacher, a builder, a mechanic, and an employee in a mattress factory held Atletico at bay and even created chances of their own before Julian Alvarez, who cost 85 million euros from Manchester City in the summer, netted an 81st-minute penalty after a questionable decision from referee Cuadra Fernandez.

Espanyol also had to work hard in their match against sixth-tier rivals San Tirso, going in 0-0 at halftime before Alejo Velez opened the scoring in the 54th minute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor