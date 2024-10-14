Former 5000 m world champion Muktar Edris returns to action to headline star-studded Delhi Half Marathon line-up

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The Delhi Half Marathon 2024, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, is set to witness a world-class international roster headlined by two-time Olympic gold medallist Joshua Cheptegei. He will be joined by the two-time 5000m World Champion Muktar Edris, which increases expectations for a course record in the men's race. The women's field includes the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion in the 10,000m, Eilish McColgan.

This prestigious event will take place in the heart of India's National Capital on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Fresh from his victory in the 10,000m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Uganda's Cheptegei is poised to make his debut in the Delhi Half Marathon and has been a three-time World Champion in the 10,000m and boasts a personal best of 59:21 in the Half Marathon. His stellar career also includes a 5,000m gold and 10,000m silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as per a press release from the Delhi Half Marathon.

Ahead of the race, Cheptegei expressed: "I am incredibly excited to debut at the Delhi Half Marathon. This race is known for its energetic atmosphere, fast course, and unmatched Hospitality. I cannot wait to soak it all in and push myself to deliver a memorable performance. With such a competitive line-up, it will be an exciting challenge, and I'm aiming for nothing less than the top spot."

Cheptegei will face formidable opposition from Ethiopia's Muktar Edris, who will be returning to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon after 2022. A star of the sport at the junior level, Edris finished fourth on debut in the Delhi Half Marathon in 2020 with an impressive run of 59:04. Before that, he won two world championship titles in the 5,000m during 2017 and 2019.

Eilish won gold in the 10,000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, setting a new Games record, and settled for silver in the 5000m.

McColgan holds the European record for the 10 km road race and British records for multiple distances. She has also represented Great Britain in four Olympic Games (2012-2024) and Scotland in three Commonwealth Games (2014-2022). She holds Scottish records in multiple events and has claimed seven national championships, cementing her status as one of Scotland's most accomplished runners. Last year, she won the Berlin half-marathon with a personal best 65:43.

Several top athletes, including Kenya's Cynthia Limo (66:04), Ethiopia's Yalemget Yaregal (66:27) and Tiruye Mesfin (66:31), and Tanzania's Magdalena Shauri (66:37), are joining McColgan in the women's race. With five women having clocked times under 67 minutes, the competition promises to be thrilling and fast-paced.

Ethiopians Amdework Walelegn (58:53) and Yalemzerf Yehualaw (64:46) have held the Course Records in the Delhi Half Marathon since 2020.

The competition, with a prize pool of 260,000 US Dollars, will begin at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where elite athletes will be joined by India's top runners and passionate amateurs, united in the spirit of #AaRangDeDilli.

The marathon is promoted by Procam International, pioneers of distance running in India, and backed by title sponsor Vedanta.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, highlighted the significance of the event: "The Delhi Half Marathon has truly put Delhi on the global running map, drawing the world's elite athletes to its streets. What started as an ambitious vision has become one of the premier half-marathons worldwide. As we prepare for another thrilling edition, we are committed to raising the bar for excellence and fostering even deeper community connections. This event is more than just a race; it's a celebration of Delhi's resilient spirit and the limitless potential of human endurance."

With international elite athletes, India's best, and thousands of amateur runners coming together, the 2024 edition of the Delhi Half Marathon promises an unforgettable celebration of sport, unity, and the city's vibrant culture.

