Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

New Delhi, June 15 Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Cambpbell dies aged 54. The news follows two weeks after Campbell was reported to be in the hospital due to a serious illness.

“We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin,” read the statement released on Saturday by Arsenal.

The former striker played 228 games for Arsenal and scored 59 goals for the Gunners which saw him win a league title and an FA Cup before he moved to Nottingham Forest and suffered relegation.

“Super Kev: a goal machine, a giant of a man, with an even bigger heart. An intensely private and a truly wonderful human being. I’m devastated for his loved ones, and all of us. Love you Super Kev, Skipper “ read the tweet by former Arsenal captain, Tony Adams.

Despite being relegated, Campbell proved to be instrumental for the Nottingham side and led the team to the championship in 1998 which saw the team return to the top division.

His second stint in England came on loan with Everton when the side was struggling in the relegation zone. Super Kev proved to be more than impactful as he scored nine goals in the next eight games to secure their place in the league. He followed it up by being the top scorer of the team for the next two seasons.

A great striker on the pitch but Campbell’s journey was one full of challenges and groundbreaking moments. He became the first man of color to be given the captain’s armband at Everton.

“Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54. Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev,” read the statement posted by Everton.

Following his glowing career in English football, Campbell developed into a football pundit and was often seen enjoying the game at his former clubs. Videos of him chanting and enjoying with Arsenal and Everton supporters have also been seen in the past.

