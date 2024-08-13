Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar felicitates shooter Manu Bhaker for historic double bronze at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated star shooter Manu Bhaker here in the national capital on Tuesday.

During the felicitation ceremony at Khattar's residence in Delhi, Manu's parents, Sumedha Bhaker and Ram Kishan Bhaker were also present. Manu made history with her precision and effortless shooting at the Paris Olympics, where she ended her campaign with two bronze medals, narrowly missing a third.

Khattar expressed his delight at Manu's record-breaking performance, which led to her securing a place on the podium twice. He also expressed hope that she would achieve even greater success at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, aiming for a gold medal.

"It is a matter of great happiness for us that our daughter from Haryana has won two bronze medals at the 2024 Olympics. She has made her parents and the country proud. I congratulate her and hope she wins the gold medal at the next Olympics," Khattar told ANI.

Manu recalled her meeting with Khattar before departing for Paris and the encouragement he gave her, saying, "I keep meeting him (ML Khattar) regularly. I met him before leaving for the Olympics; he wished me well, and the result was really good. It feels good to meet him; he keeps motivating me to continue playing."

At the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Manu became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Manu narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor