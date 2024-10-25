Former Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada dies at 35

New Delhi, Oct 25 Former Morocco and Marseille midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada died at the age of 35, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said.

Barrada has made 26 international appearances for his country, including playing at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, before he retired from football in 2021.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its sincere condolences to the family of the former Moroccan international, the late Abdelaziz Berrada, and through them to all his family and relatives, as well as the national football family, on this great loss," it said in statement.

Barrada, who also played for Spanish club Getafe between 2011-2013, has scored twice for Marseille during his two seasons there between 2014-2016.

"Arriving in the summer of 2014, the attacking midfielder wore the colours of OM for 2 seasons. The club would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family and share in the grief of his loved ones," Marseille said in an X post.

Paris Saint-Germain, with whom arrada started his career, said, "Paris Saint-Germain is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Abdelaziz Barrada, Moroccan international and a product of the Club’s academy, on Thursday evening. The Club extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

