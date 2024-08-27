Former Olympic medalist Gagan Narang launches House of Glory

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Shooting legend and India's Chef de Mission at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, Gagan Narang, launched the House of Glory, a podcast series featuring the sporting icons and unsung heroes in the Indian sports ecosystem.

The idea to launch an interactive series stemmed from the urge to provide a platform to sports personalities by a sports person, as per a release by House of Glory by Gagan Narang.

"We are currently running the Olympic Series and it will go on till the end of the Para Olympic Games in Paris. We have Murlikant Petkar's episode coming up and will also feature Olympic medallists Aman Sherawat, Swapnil Kusale and among other athletes. I really wanted to create a platform where not only sporting heroes but those who work behind the scenes, including coaches, doctors, physios, mind trainers and even those involved in academics to have a platform to share their unique stories," expressed Narang, a Padma Shri awardee.

The House of Glory has already started gaining traction and has featured legendary Indian wrestler KD Jadhav, Dronacharya Award-winning archery coach Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, former Indian shooter-turned-coach Deepali Deshpande, veteran hockey coach Saina Nehwaland in their most recent episode Olympic Bronze medal-winning shuttler Saina Nehwal has candidly spoken about the growth India has made in the past decade in Olympic Sports apart from her own career in badminton, the release added.

"It was a delight to feature Saina and listen to her hardships and her views on how we can evolve as a sporting nation. From my own experience at the Paris Olympics as the Chef de Mission, I felt like there is an army of professionals working behind the scenes to help athletes excel and often, we never get to hear about them or their role and the significant contributions they make in an athlete's success. Our aim was to bring them to the fore through the House of Glory podcast," added Narang.

