Former Sri Lanka U-19 captain shot dead, police suspect gang rivalry

Colombo, July 17 In a shocking incident, former Sri Lanka U-19 cricket captain Dhammika Niroshana was shot dead on Tuesday night.

A fast bowler who led the Sri Lanka U-19 squad in 2002, Niroshana was shot by an unidentified individual near his residence in Ambalangoda where he started his career as school boy cricketer.

Sri Lanka police suspect the killing as a fallout of an underworld gang rivalry.

The assailant who had used a 12-bore firearm to kill the 41-year-old ex-cricketer had fled the scene, said police media spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa.

“Investigations are underway to arrest the suspect involved in the shooting which seemed to be a result of a gang rivalry,” the police said.

Niroshan, who fled the country for his life after the murder of one of his close friends Dasun Manawadu in the Ambalangoda area, had only returned to the island nation three months ago.

Police investigations are underway to find whether there is a link between Niroshan's killing and the murder of first-class cricketer and former southern region cricket administrator H. Premasiri.

On August 12, 2016, Premasiri, the former President of Galle District Cricket Association, was shot by an unidentified gunman near his residence.

It was suspected that the killing of Premasiri was connected to an international match fixing racket for the games played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Galle is infamous for underworld activities and rival gang killings, including victims related to cricket.

Niroshana made his debut for the Sri Lanka U-19 team against Singapore in 2000. Known as a fast bowler who was also useful with the bat, Niroshan maintained a bowling average of under 30 in first-class, List A, and U-19 cricket.

Although he never made it to the senior team, he played alongside several future stars, including Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga and Farveez Maharoof, at the U-19 level.

