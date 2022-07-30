Formula 1 community launches big campaign to tackle abuse

London, July 30 The Formula 1 community on Saturday came together to deliver a strong message to 'Drive Out' any form of abuse online and at events and called for greater respect in a sport, which is followed passionately all over the world.

All 20 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel among others, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem issued a message on social media, saying they were "united" in their endeavour in driving out the menace from all sport.

They also issued a video message on social media, saying that, "while passion and competition is a very important part of our sport, it can go too far, resulting in fans, journalists, presenters, and drivers receiving abuse both verbally and online.

"We are all sending a clear message that this isn't acceptable and must end and those that continue to spread abuse and offensive comments are not welcome in our sport."

A written message posted by F1 on social media said, "Formula 1 is all about competition and rivalries, but also respect. Respect as competitors. Respect for our fans. Respect for the whole F1 family. Abuse of any kind is not welcome online, or anywhere in F1.

"We are united and ask you all to join us in driving this out of all sport and society. We have a duty to call this out and say "no more". Those who hide behind social media with abusive and disrespectful views are not our fans. If you cannot be respectful, then don't be part of our sport."

