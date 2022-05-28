Formula 1: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc hoping for 'clean race' after Monaco pole

Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix as Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashed in the final moments of the session to bring qualifying to an early end.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz qualified second to hand Ferrari a front-row lockout, with the unfortunate Perez third ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen.

After the qualifying, the thrilled Monegasque driver explained that he's finally looking to finish - and win - his home race on Sunday.

"I mean, we only did like three or four laps but the [long run pace] looked good, so hopefully it will be the case tomorrow. There's a bit of a chance of rain too, but that's fine. We were strong also in the rain in Imola, so whatever comes we will try to make the best out of it," Ferrari driver said after qualifying.

When asked whether he felt there was a 'curse' over him at his home race, he said, "No, no, no... I'm not superstitious at all. So, no. We've had a smooth weekend until now and we're starting in the best place possible for tomorrow's race so hopefully, we have a clean race tomorrow and we finally have a good result at home."

With a six-point deficit to Max Verstappen, who starts a provisional fourth on Sunday, Leclerc will be hoping to take his first Monaco Grand Prix victory as he starts ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

