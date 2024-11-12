Formula 1: FIA confirms Niels Wittich has stepped down as Race Director

New Delhi, Nov 12 Niels Wittich has stepped down from his role as FIA Formula 1 Race Director with immediate effect, marking the end of his tenure in 2022. Wittich initially shared the position with Eduardo Freitas as part of a dual replacement structure following Michael Masi’s departure. However, in 2023, Wittich became the sole Race Director, overseeing all Formula 1 races.

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) announced Wittich’s departure on Tuesday and confirmed that Rui Marques would take over the role starting with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Marques, a seasoned figure in motorsport, brings a wealth of experience to the position.

His resume includes roles as a track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director, and Race Director across multiple championships.

Most recently, Marques served as the Race Director for both Formula 2 and Formula 3.

“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities,” read the governing body’s official statement. “Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.”

Wittich’s departure signals a shift in the FIA’s race management structure. Known for his firm and decisive approach, Wittich handled several high-stakes decisions throughout his time as Race Director.

‘As the new Race Director, Marques will now oversee race procedures, regulations, and safety protocols at the pinnacle of motorsport, beginning with the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix.

