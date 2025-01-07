Formula 1: Magnussen reflects on missed Ferrari and Red Bull chances

New Delhi, Jan 7 : As Kevin Magnussen steps away from Formula 1 following the conclusion of the 2024 season, the Danish driver reflects on pivotal moments in his career—choices and circumstances that could have led him down an entirely different path. From debuting with McLaren to near-misses with top teams like Ferrari and Red Bull, Magnussen’s journey has been one of unfulfilled potential and immense pride.

Magnussen burst onto the F1 scene in 2014, making his debut with McLaren at the Australian Grand Prix, where he claimed a stunning podium finish in third place. However, that result would prove to be the peak of his rookie season. As McLaren’s performance began to decline, Magnussen struggled to deliver consistent results, ultimately losing his seat to Fernando Alonso in 2015.

Reflecting on his time at McLaren, Magnussen acknowledged the challenges of joining the team during their downturn. “It took McLaren 10 years to get back to the form they had in 2012,” Magnussen told Autosport. “I hit it right at the beginning of that downward trend. If I had come two or three years earlier, it would have been a different story.”

Magnussen admitted that his lack of consistency on race days also played a role in his early struggles. “I was quicker than Jenson [Button] on pace, but he outscored me in races. I needed to calm down and finish races. If I had done that, I think it would have been a completely different story. "I just had to finish the races, you know, just calm down a bit. It was not like I needed to do things better. I needed to hold back a little – and then I think it would have been a completely different performance in terms of consistency and so on. I think I was unlucky to lose that seat that year, and that kind of changed my trajectory and my career loop," he added.

After his McLaren exit, Magnussen spent 2015 as a reserve driver before returning to the grid with Renault in 2016. His fortunes began to improve when he joined Haas in 2017.

"In 2018, we had a really good car in the first half of the year. Charles [Leclerc] had just arrived in F1 with Sauber. And the start of his first season wasn't great. And mine was really good! And then suddenly Ferrari was reaching out. Suddenly I was driving in their simulator, not for Haas, but for Ferrari. They were sniffing around. And I thought, okay...I was already getting excited about where this was going. But then Charles started to really kill it! And I heard nothing," he said.

Another crossroads emerged after Daniel Ricciardo departed from Red Bull in 2018. Magnussen’s management spoke with Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who suggested a potential seat at Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri). However, Magnussen turned it down—a decision he now questions.

"Christian said, ‘There’s nothing at Red Bull, but we can talk about Toro Rosso.’ I said, ‘No, no, let’s not do that,’ which I probably should have done. The guy who got that Toro Rosso seat ended up at Red Bull.”

As Magnussen closes the chapter on his F1 career, he is candid about his shortcomings but harbours no regrets.“I could have done more, for sure. There were times when I didn’t work hard enough, but then there were times when I worked my butt off. I don’t think there’s anything I could have done to change the course of my career. I really doubt that,” he added.

