Formula 1: Red Bull announce launch date for their 2022 car, the RB18
By ANI | Published: February 3, 2022 03:42 PM2022-02-03T15:42:16+5:302022-02-03T15:50:03+5:30
Red Bull on Thursday have nailed down the date on which they will reveal the car with which Max Verstappen will defend his Formula 1 title.
The 2022 Red Bull F1 car will be called RB18, and will be launched on February 9 - nine days before rivals Mercedes launch their W13. Last season saw Verstappen win his maiden F1 title in a thrilling finale at Abu Dhabi, at the helm of the RB16B.
Mexican racer Sergio Perez continues with Red Bull, readying for his second season with the drivers' championship-winning team.
This season will also see Red Bull Powertrains supply engines for the first time, as Honda have departed the sport.
