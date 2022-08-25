Formula 2 Championships: Indian racer Jehan Daruvala hoping for Spa reset

Mumbai, Aug 25 Indian racer Jehan Daruvala heads to the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track this weekend hoping his Prema Racing team has turned the page on its recent struggles as the Formula 2 championship returns from the summer break for its Belgian round.

The 23-year-old, who opened the season with a streak of five podiums from six rounds, and his teammate Dennis Hauger endured a lean run of results over the races leading up to the summer break as Prema suffered from a puzzling lack of pace.

But having recharged his batteries over the break and analyzed with Prema the team's struggles, Daruvala, a triple F2 winner, is ready to hit the reset button and hopeful of being back in the fight at the front.

Daruvala said, "I can't wait to get back in the car and go racing again. I've had a good break at home with my family and friends and I feel rested, rejuvenated and ready to go. The races leading up to the summer break didn't go as planned. But we've worked hard to understand why and I'm excited to see what we can do this weekend."

The 7-km long Spa-Francorchamps track, one of the most historic and daunting circuits on the calendar, is Daruvala's favourite venue.

The Red Bull-backed racer won there in 2018 while racing in European Formula 3 and followed that up with a podium in the FIA F3 championship the following year.

This weekend will be only the second outing for Daruvala around the track in Formula 2 machinery.

The series will race as a support event to the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix.

