"Fourth place is not very good...": Manu after missing medal hat-trick at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 3 : Having narrowly missed the bronze medal in the women's 25 m pistol event at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker, who won two medals in the mega global event, said she was not satisfied with her performance in her last event of the games "as the fourth place is not a very good place".

Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Speaking on JioCinema after her win, Bhaker said that even though she is happy to have won two medals at the marquee event, she is not happy with the result in the 25 m pistol event.

"Yes, if you put it that way, yes, I am glad that I got two medals, but like right now I am not very happy, well, fourth place is not a very good place though," said Bhaker.

Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

She was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally at the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event.

The Paris Olympics has been a redemption for Bhaker. During the 10 m air pistol qualification round in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, her gun malfunctioned, which led to a loss of time. She was left with a very short amount of time to carry out her quota of shots. She missed the top-eight finish required to qualify for the final round and finished in the 12th spot.

