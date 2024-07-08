France to organize 'fan zones' across India during the Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 8 : As France prepares to welcome the world for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Team France in India unveiled an initiative to bring the games here to India.

Throughout the duration of the Olympic Games, from July 26 to August 11, the network of Alliances francaises across India will host "fan zones" open to all sports fans.

From Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, from Kolkata to Mumbai, each fan zone will provide live screenings of the Games, especially the events in which Indian athletes are set to compete.

Participants will also be able to enjoy sports activities themselves, with, for example, table tennis, badminton, archery competitions, and more being organized. Several contests are planned, and the winners will take home prizes, including iconic Paris 2024 memorabilia. The various aspects of the Olympics and sports in general will be explored through exhibitions, workshops, and debates, while some Alliances francaises will also screen French and Indian movies on sport.

This initiative is being steered by the Alliance francaise network in partnership with the Embassy of France, the four Consulates General of France in India and the French Institute in India.

It was announced at a special event on 'India's Preparation for Paris 2024' at the Alliance francaise de Delhi on July 8, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI).

The event was attended by Shri Kunal, Joint Secretary - Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; Alexandra de Navacelle de Coubertin, President - Pierre de Coubertin Family Association; Abhinav Bindra, 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist and Young Leader of the France-India Foundation; Adille J Sumariwalla, President - Athletics Federation of India; and Manisha Malhotra, Olympian and Head - Sports Excellence and Scouting, JSW Sports.

On this occasion, Ambassador Thierry Mathou said: "Our goal is to ensure that all our Indian friends can partake in the spirit of the Paris 2024 Olympics and celebrate with us the values of international solidarity embodied by this event. From July 26 to August 11, the Alliance francaise network in India will host fan zones where sports fans can come to watch the Games, participate in contests, enjoy exhibitions, movies, and much more. We hope that this initiative will bring Paris 2024 closer to the Indian audience and accelerate Indo-French sports cooperation also in view of India's bid to host the Olympics."

Where people find a Fan Zone during the Olympics (July 26 - August 11)

Alliance francaise de Delhi

Alliance francaise de Bombay

Alliance francaise de Madras

Alliance francaise de Pondichery

Alliance francaise de Bangalore

Alliance francaise de Jaipur

Alliance francaise de Trivandrum

Alliance francaise de Pune

Alliance francaise d'Hyderabad

Alliance francaise du Bengale

Alliance francaise de Chandigarh

Alliance francaise de Lucknow.

