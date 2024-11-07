Fraser-McGurk credits move to South Australia for rapid rise, eyes opener role in white-ball cricket

New Delhi, Nov 7 Australia batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk credits his move from Victoria to South Australia in 2023, for his success in cricket and is now eyeing a top-order spot in the white-ball lineup for the team.

With the second ODI against Pakistan on Friday, Fraser-McGurk is eager to capitalise on the momentum he's built over the past year and prove his readiness for a permanent role in the squad.

The 22-year-old first broke into Australia’s domestic circuit at 17 with Victoria but felt his future was uncertain until former South Australia coach Jason Gillespie, now Pakistan’s head coach, offered him a lifeline.

After moving to South Australia he quickly made a name for himself with a record-breaking 29-ball century in the One-Day Cup and a maiden Sheffield Shield hundred against his former Victorian teammates at the Adelaide Oval.

Reflecting on his move to South Australia, Fraser-McGurk acknowledged the impact it had on his career. “I could almost pin most of this on the move to SA. I don’t think I’d be getting these opportunities if I’d stayed in Victoria playing club cricket. The move here has been great, and the boys in South Australia have been very welcoming. It’s a great environment and culture to be around," Fraser-McGurk told cricket.com.au website.

With David Warner’s retirement leaving a vacancy at the top of the order, Fraser-McGurk has had a few opportunities to make his mark in ODIs, though his scores so far (10, 41, and 16) show room for growth. He is currently competing with former Victorian teammate Matt Short, who has also impressed in recent outings, for the position of Travis Head’s opening partner.

Known for his aggressive approach, Fraser-McGurk intends to keep up the pace, especially in partnership with Short. "The game’s changing. We want to take on those first 10 overs rather than scrap to 240-250, which aren’t really winnable scores anymore. We’re aiming for those high-300s totals as a winnable benchmark. And if we get off to a flyer in the first 10, it sets up a platform for the middle order to keep pushing," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor