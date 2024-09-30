From Farm to Fame: How PKL Transformed Sachin Tanwar's life

New Delhi [India], September 30 : In the heart of rural India, where dreams often remain tethered to the land, Sachin Tanwar's story is a testament to the power of sport. Once reluctant to even think about a career in kabaddi, Sachin, who hails from Badbar village of Rajasthan is now one of the eight crorepatis and the most expensive player to emerge from the PKL 11 auction, having been bought by the Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.15 crore.

Born into a farming family, Sachin's journey from a hesitant kabaddi player to a PKL star is a tale of the life-changing opportunities that professional sports can bring. "Growing up in a farming family, I initially had little interest in kabaddi," recalls Sachin. But fate had different plans, weaving kabaddi into the fabric of Sachin's life through his brother Deepak, who introduced him to the sport.

His brother's dedication to kabaddi sparked a change in Sachin's heart. "Watching my brother play kabaddi piqued my interest in the sport," he shares. This newfound passion began to overshadow his previous dreams, even that of joining the Army - a common aspiration for many in his village.

The turning point in Sachin's journey came unexpectedly. In 2015, when his brother was selected for a youth tournament but was sidelined by an injury, an opportunity arose. "When a coach checked on him, my brother said I should play instead," Sachin remembers gratefully. This moment of brotherly love became the catalyst for Sachin's professional career.

As his skills flourished, so did his achievements. At 17, he captained the Indian team in the Junior Asian Championships in Iran in 2016 and came home with a gold medal after defeating the hosts in the final. His talent was undeniable, but age restrictions initially kept him from joining the PKL. However, his potential didn't go unnoticed. Current Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh - then with Gujarat Giants - saw his promise. This marked the beginning of Sachin's PKL journey.

The impact of PKL on Sachin's life has been profound. Beyond the thrill of professional competition, it has opened doors he never imagined possible. "PKL and Mashal Sports have given me many opportunities and I am really proud to captain a team in PKL." Sachin says, his voice filled with pride.

But perhaps the most heartwarming aspect of Sachin's success is its ripple effect on his community. "A lot of kids in my village started playing Kabaddi after being inspired by my brother and me. I am always requested by the young and aspiring children in the village to do the 'dubki' move."

Sachin Tanwar is now a sub-inspector with the Rajasthan Police and his story shows how sports can change lives, especially for young people from villages in India. The PKL gave Sachin a chance to do more than he ever thought he could. It's not just about playing a game - it's about making a better life. As PKL enters a new decade, it's helping more people like Sachin. It shows that with hard work, support from family, and chances like those in pro kabaddi, anyone can build a bright future. Sachin's journey proves that sports can open doors and inspire whole communities.

