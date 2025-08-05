From Haryana's fields to Pro Kabaddi League's spotlights: Story of Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 : In a village tucked away in Haryana's Rohtak district, a young boy once spent his days swinging a cricket bat. Kabaddi was nowhere on the radar until one afternoon changed everything. That boy was Nitesh Kumar, now one of the brightest defensive prospects in the Pro Kabaddi League, and the rising star of Tamil Thalaivas.

"I was about 13, weighed around 40 kilos, and just followed my friends to the Kabaddi ground. I lost my first match I don't even remember the score. But something clicked. I knew this was it," Nitesh recalled in the 'Rise of a Star'

The journey that followed was anything but smooth. With unwavering support of his family and his coach Ramesh Kumar a strict disciplinarian from a nearby village and a serving officer in the Haryana Police Nitesh began to train seriously. It was in local tournaments that he shaped his defensive instincts, often picking up techniques just by observing senior players.

His big break came in Haryana's Mahendragarh, where a strong performance caught the eye of the Pro Kabaddi League scouts. "I was just 17 or 18 when I got the call. Even my family didn't believe it at first. They said, 'You're too young how did you get selected?'" Nitesh said.

The leap from local tournaments to the glitz of PKL was overwhelming. Nitesh debuted against Dabang Delhi K.C. in a packed stadium in Ahmedabad and vividly remembers being substituted into the match just as Naveen Kumar stepped in to raid.

"The crowd, the lights it was surreal. But when I caught the Naveen Express, it was like all the nerves disappeared. I felt like I belonged," he added.

Although he spent most of his debut season on the bench, Nitesh doubled down on his training ahead of Season 11. The hard work paid off. He not only broke into the starting seven for Tamil Thalaivas but also emerged as one of the best defenders of the season.

His standout performance came against Puneri Paltan, where he completed a High 5 to beat the PKL 10 Champions. While recalling the match, he said, "That match was special. The pressure, the atmosphere it brought the best out of me."

Despite his individual brilliance, Tamil Thalaivas fell short of a playoff spot and said, "The whole team was disappointed. But the coach reminded us that setbacks happen. What matters is how we bounce back. Season 12 is our chance to do that."

Now, Nitesh is not just a rising star but also a symbol of how far raw talent, grit, and the right guidance can take a player. "PKL changed my life financially, emotionally, in every way. People who never knew me now stop me for pictures in Tamil Nadu," he beamed with pride.

As the new season beckons, Tamil Thalaivas and fans alike will be banking on Nitesh to anchor their defence with the same tenacity that brought him this far. Because for Nitesh Kumar, the rise is only just beginning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor