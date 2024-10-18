Gagan Narang hails government's efforts in National Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi, Oct 18 Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang hailed the government's efforts in bringing the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, calling it a milestone in India's quest of become a sporting superpower.

The Sports Ministry is working on bringing the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, which is placed in public domain for inviting comments/suggestions of general public and the stakeholders as part of pre-legislative consultation process.

"@mansukhmandviya Sir, The government's efforts in building a robust and transparent sports governance module is remarkable. The upcoming Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill will surely be a milestone as India continues on its journey to align with international standards of sports governance and develop into a sporting superpower," Narang posted on X.

"The measures are a direct reflection of the Olympic and Paralympic Charter and as a former athlete, it fills me with pride to see our nation's evolution in sports. The draft bill will reform sports governance in the country by bringing in transparency and accountability, which is primarily the need of the hour," he added.

The bill established a comprehensive framework to promote the development and welfare of sportspersons, ensure ethical governance, and provide effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

It will also establish institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards.

And, it will establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a stakeholders consultation meeting with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), National Sports Federations (NSFs), and National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs) to deliberate on the bill on Thursday.

He assured the stakeholders that their valuable inputs would be carefully considered in refining the draft bill. He reiterated the ministry's vision to make India a global sports powerhouse by creating an environment that encourages fair play, inclusivity, and the holistic development of athletes.

