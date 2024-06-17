Ganemat, Sheeraz, Anantjeet stay in hunt in ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Lonato del Garda [Italy], June 17 : Ganemat Sekhon in women's Skeet and Sheeraz Sheikh and Anantjeet Singh Naruka in the men's event, stayed in the hunt for medals after the completion of four of the five rounds of qualification, at the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Lonato del Garda, Italy.

Ganemat on Sunday shot rounds of 25 and 23 for a two-day total of 95 (25,22,25,23), which put her in the ninth spot currently. The USA's Dania Jo Vizzi and Sweden's Victoria Larsson were holding the top two spots with scores of 97 each. The top six will make it to the final.

In men's Skeet, both Sheeraz and Anantjeet have also tallied 97 after four rounds and although ranked 19th and 21st heading into the final day, are just two hits off the pace as well. Five shooters led by Chilean Hector Andres Flores Barahona have tallied 99 so far on top of the leaderboard.

Sheeraz shot rounds of 22 and 25 on the day to follow up on his two perfect rounds on Saturday, while Anantjeet was even more accurate with rounds of 25 and 24.

All three Indians will need a perfect final round on Monday at the bare minimum, to harbour hopes of a top-six finish. Shoot-offs definitely seem looming for the final spots.

Among the other Indians competing, the seasoned Mairaj Ahmad Khan in men's Skeet had rounds of 20 and 24 for a total of 90 which put him in the 87th spot. Maheshwari Chauhan and Riaza Dhillon in women's Skeet with rounds of 20, 25 and 20, 22 on the day had tallies of 89 and 88 respectively and look out of contention at this point.

