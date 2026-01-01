Ganga Kings and Gazab Ghaziabad register crucial wins on a competitive matchday

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The opening matches of the day at Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 saw momentum swing decisively for two teams, as Ganga Kings of Mirzapur and Gazab Ghaziabad secured important victories at the Noida Indoor Stadium, strengthening their positions as the league moves into a decisive phase, as per a release.

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur registered their second win of the season, defeating Purvanchal Panthers 44-33 after overturning an early deficit. Purvanchal Panthers started aggressively and built a seven-point lead, but Ganga responded by tightening their defence and slowing the tempo. The momentum shifted when Ganga inflicted an all-out, allowing them to head into halftime with a three-point lead.

In the second half, Purvanchal attempted to fight back, but a three-point super raid by Amit Nagar halted their progress. Ganga followed this up with another all-out, which proved decisive as they extended the lead and closed out the match comfortably. Following the win, Ganga Kings team president Vedika Trivedi was visibly enthusiastic as the team celebrated its second victory of the season, as per a release.

In the second match, Gazab Ghaziabad defeated Kanpur Warriors 34-29, consolidating their place inside the top four. Gazab seized control through a dominant stretch that included an all-out, a super raid, and another all-out, opening up a 13-point lead. The performance came despite the absence of captain Uday Dabas, who was rested due to discomfort. Aman Rana stepped up in attack, ensuring Gazab maintained control.

Kanpur Warriors mounted a strong comeback in the second half, forcing an all-out and reducing the margin to five points. Gazab Ghaziabad, however, held their nerve in the closing stages, tightening their defence to seal the win.

Later in the day, matches were played between JD Noida Ninjas and Brij Stars, Awadh Ramdoots and Yamuna Yoddhas, and Lucknow Lions against Kashi Kings, as the battle for positions intensified across the table.

