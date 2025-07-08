Ganguly backs team India ahead of Lord’s Test, hails Gill’s brilliance and depth of Indian talent

Kolkata, July 8 As India and England prepare to lock horns in the third Test at Lord’s from July 10, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind the Indian team, praising their resilience after a heavy defeat in the series opener and expressing confidence ahead of the crucial clash with the series locked at 1-1.

Speaking about India’s journey so far in the five-Test series, Ganguly acknowledged the ups and downs but noted that the team has held its ground.

“India has played well. They are playing well. Even though they lost in the leeds, India has played well. But again, next test, it's a long way to go. It's too early to say,” Ganguly told IANS while speaking to reporters on his birthday.

India had lost the first Test in Leeds by five wickets after England chased down a daunting 378. However, the visitors responded with a thumping 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston — their first-ever Test victory at the venue, and the biggest overseas win in terms of runs in Indian Test history.

Ganguly believes that the upcoming Lord’s Test presents an equal opportunity for both teams, but sees conditions potentially favouring India.

“Lively pitch is India's advantage. Our batsmen will score well. We will be in a position to take 20 wickets. We can take 20 wickets. It's an equal advantage.”

A major factor in India’s turnaround has been the scintillating form of skipper Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old made history at Edgbaston with twin centuries — 269 and 161 — amassing 430 runs in the Test, the second-highest match aggregate in Test history. Ganguly was effusive in his praise for the young captain.

“260, it’s phenomenal. I'm sure his career will take a new direction. And I believe that he's a middle-order player. Right now it's a honeymoon period, so tomorrow the expectations will be high. Four days later, the tests will be increased.”

Despite Gill’s dominant start to his Test captaincy tenure, Ganguly reminded that the road ahead would test his consistency and leadership over time.

Looking beyond the current series, Ganguly lauded Indian cricket’s immense talent reservoir, saying the country continues to produce top-tier cricketers generation after generation.

“India is a very talented country. Every generation has a player — Gavaskar, Kapil, Tendulkar, Dravid, Kumble, Kohli, Bumrah, Shubman Gill, SSB, Yashasvi, Akash, Mukesh, Mohammed Siraj. You just see the talent. Indian cricket is terrifically strong.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor