Gary Stead confident of Williamson being fit in time for Tests against SA

Auckland, Jan 22 New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said premier batter Kane Williamson is likely to be fit in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting on February 4 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Williamson had missed three out of five T20Is against Pakistan due to a right hamstring injury.

"I'm confident he will be alright. He's probably got another day or two before he starts back into training and it was a minor niggle, which is a good thing. So, we didn't want to aggravate it and didn't see the point of aggravating it with the important series that are ahead. He's obviously a key player and we know that and we want to make sure we've given him every chance of being available," Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

New Zealand are also seeing if wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell will be fit in time for the Tests against South Africa. Blundell has not played for New Zealand since the Napier ODI against Bangladesh in December 2023 due to a lower-body injury. If he isn’t fit in time for the Tests, uncapped duo of Cam Fletcher and Dane Cleaver come into the equation.

"It's something again we're discussing at the moment: what're the options if Tom is not right. If it's a one-off Test, do you keep it or do you skin it a little bit differently and keep the squad similar. We've got different options, but those guys are the key ones at the top of our list," added Stead.

South Africa’s 14-member Test squad includes just seven capped players, with uncapped opener Neil Brand being the captain. Though the first-choice players are not touring due to playing in SA20 at home, Stead refused to take the Proteas lightly.

"I can assure you one thing with South Africa - the team they bring here will still have experience and they will be hardened guys who have played quite a bit of first-class cricket. They will have a point to prove as well - 'Hey! we should be here' - and I think that makes them as dangerous as having a full side here. So, we certainly won't be taking them lightly. We have never beaten them in a Test series ever, so that's our challenge in front of us."

