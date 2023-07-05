"George and Lando are incredibly talented," says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Northamptonshire [UK], July 5 : The British Grand Prix race is going to take place on Sunday and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton feels that his teammate George Russell and fellow countrymen Lando Norris are both incredibly talented and have such a bright future ahead of them.

In 2018, Hamilton was the only British driver on the grid but Russell and Norris made their F1 debuts a year later after impressing in junior single-seater categories.

According to the official website of Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton said, "George and Lando are both incredibly talented and have such a bright future ahead of them. It's crazy to think they are as young as they are. Lando is 23 but has been here for ages. I'm excited to watch their journey and where they get to."

He further added, "It's not passing the baton, but knowing we have other great British drivers will prolong the success of the Brits moving forwards. Our fan base will always have good drivers [to cheer for] because we generally develop good drivers in the UK,"

Norris revealed he has been getting to know Hamilton better this year and feels their relationship is growing.

"I have so much respect for him and what he's been able to achieve in F1," the McLaren driver added.

"He's part of the reason I'm an F1 driver, so it's weird thinking I'm now racing against him."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor