German boxer Musa Yamak dies of heart attack in the middle of a fight

In a shocking incident, an undefeated boxer Musa Yamak died due to a heart attack during a flight in Germany’s Munich. The 38-year-old pugilist was facing Uganda’s Hamza Wandera, according to media reports. The match was being streamed live for the audience.In the first round of the match, Yamak was reportedly doing good. In the second round, he got stumbled after receiving a big blow punch from Wandera. However, he suffered a fatal attack just before the start of the third round of the match.

Right after he fell to the ground, the medical officials flooded the ring to provide first aid. Soon after, he was sent to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, said the media reports.The Munich Police spokesperson said, ”The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site. We provided a lot of patrol to make sure the safety of the paramedics.”Musa Yamak is said to be an undefeated fighter as he won all his 75 fights in his career, according to reports. He was born to a Turkish family. He completed early studies at a private school and graduated from a Private University. He was 5 feet or 10 inches long, weighing around 86 kg.

