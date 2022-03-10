German Open: Sindhu faces defeat by Zhang Yiman in second round

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu on Thursday got defeated in the second round of women's singles in the ongoing German Open, here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

Playing at court 3, Sindhu lost against China's Zhang Yiman 21-14, 15-21, 21-14, in a match that lasted for 55 minutes.

Sindhu earlier defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round of the ongoing German Open.

Later in the day, Indian shuttler Kidamabi Srikanth will be going up against China's Lu Guangzu in his men's singles clash while Saina Nehwal will be facing Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, on her women's singles game.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor