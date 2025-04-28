GI-PKL: Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, Telugu Cheetahs, Bhojpuri Leopardess reach semi-finals

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28 : Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, Telugu Cheetahs and Bhojpuri Leopardess on Sunday reached the women's semifinals of the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) here at the Gurugram University.

The League stage in the women's category concluded on Sunday. The women's semifinal will be played on Tuesday. GI-PKL continues to gain popularity across India and internationally as a digital campaign illuminated New York's iconic Times Square on Sunday, bringing India's indigenous sport into the global spotlight.

The finals of GI-PKL will be played on Tuesday. The GI-PKL Championship Trophy stands out as a symbol of ultimate supremacy in the league, adding an exciting layer of competition. While both the men's and women's teams will have their respective winners, only one team will earn the honour of lifting the Championship Trophy.

In the first match on Sunday, Marathi Falcons edged out Punjabi Tigress 33-28 in a closely fought women's league match. Both teams delivered strong raids, with Falcons securing 20 raid points to Tigress' 19.

Marathi Falcons' superior defence, highlighted by 11 tackle points and two super tackles, proved decisive. Despite a spirited fight from Tigress, Falcons held their nerve to clinch victory.

In the second match, Telugu Cheetahs dominated Haryanvi Eagles 43-14 in a one-sided encounter. The Cheetahs racked up 25 raid points and 12 tackle points, inflicting six all-outs to stamp their authority.

Haryanvi Eagles struggled to find rhythm, managing just 10 raid points and four tackle points, as Telugu Cheetahs cruised to an emphatic and commanding win.

In the third and last league match, Tamil Lioness powered past Bhojpuri Leopardess with a 34-21 victory. The Lioness dominated raids with 20 raid points and backed it up with 10 tackle points.

They inflicted four all-outs to maintain control throughout the match. Despite Leopardess' efforts, including two all-out points, they couldn't match the Lioness' all-round superiority

Meanwhile, the first men's semi-final will be played between Marathi Vultures and Punjabi Tigers on Monday, while the second semi-final will see Tamil Lions and Bhojpuri Leopards locking horns before the final showdown. The final is scheduled for April 30.

