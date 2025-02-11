Gilchrist disagrees with Ponting, declares Warne the greatest cricketer ever

New Delhi, Feb 11 Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has weighed in on the greatest all-rounder debate, challenging Ricky Ponting’s assertion that Jacques Kallis is the best cricketer of all time.

While Ponting recently hailed Kallis for his staggering numbers with both bat and ball, Gilchrist believes statistics alone don’t define greatness and instead placed the late Shane Warne at the top of cricket’s all-time elite.

“I understand where Ricky is coming from—statistically, the runs, wickets, and catches—but there is more to it than just numbers,” Gilchrist said in an interview with news.com.au. “I personally think Shane Warne is the greatest to have played.”

Ponting had earlier named Kallis as the cricketing GOAT, citing his 13,289 Test runs, 45 centuries, and 292 wickets as unparalleled achievements. However, Gilchrist insisted that Warne’s impact on the game, both as a bowler and a tactician, was unmatched.

“For Warnie to achieve what he did, especially living the way he did and still managing to perform at that level, it shows he was a true champion,” Gilchrist said. “Beyond his bowling, he was also an incredible batsman. He just left way too many runs out there when he played. I don’t even think he knew his own batting talent. When it comes down to pure cricketing genius—batting, bowling, catching, and tactical brilliance—Warnie is No.1 for me.”

Gilchrist’s comments come amid Australia’s dominance in world cricket, which has led to criticism from England supporters. After Australia completed a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka, England’s Barmy Army accused them of "stat-padding" by selecting weaker opponents to boost their records.

The Barmy Army’s post, “Keep stat-padding, Aussies,” implied that Australia was playing against a Sri Lankan side ranked below them to make their numbers look better. However, Gilchrist was quick to fire back.

“It’ll be interesting to see what excuse they come up with if Australia lifts the Champions Trophy at Lord’s in June,” he quipped. “I bet they will struggle with that one. I absolutely can’t wait for that and the rivalry of the Ashes next year.”

With Australia holding every major bilateral trophy and preparing for another World Test Championship final, Gilchrist believes the team is silencing its critics in the best way possible—by winning.

Away from the international cricketing debates, Gilchrist is also preparing to return to the field for a special charity T20 match in Lismore this weekend. The match is being held to support the region’s recovery from the devastating 2022 floods, which were among the worst natural disasters in Australia’s history.

Set to be played on Saturday, the game will feature a host of cricketing greats, including Dan Christian, Steve O’Keefe, Jason Gillespie, Michael Kasprowicz, and several WBBL and local stars.

Gilchrist, who grew up in Lismore and captained Kadina High School’s cricket team, remains a beloved figure in the region. He admitted that stepping back onto the field is always a nerve-racking experience.

“It’s always nerve-racking to get back out in the middle. Every year, it is tougher to play the game,” Gilchrist said. “You worry about your hamstring going and then facing bowlers, but it’s good fun. That’s what it’s all about—getting back out there with people you’ve traveled the world with and celebrating such a resilient community in the process.”

