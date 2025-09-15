Global leagues and books keep Priyank Panchal busy in post-retirement life

New Delhi, Sep 15 Little did people know that Priyank Panchal's 148 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy semi-final for Gujarat in Ahmedabad would be his last innings as a professional cricketer. Later, Panchal, 35, brought down the curtain on a 17-year journey that transformed him from a promising youngster to Gujarat's most prolific run-scorer.

With 8,856 first-class runs in 127 matches, including hitting 29 first-class centuries, Panchal was the witness and contributor to Gujarat's transformation from a middling side to winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2014/15), Vijay Hazare Trophy (2015/16), and the Ranji Trophy (2016/17).

But the decision to retire comes from a player who fully understands cycles - both of cricket and life. Right after announcing his retirement, Panchal turned out in Intercontinental legends championship, where he became the highest run scorer.

“I had decided to step away from domestic cricket because I think now it's the time for young players to step in. As far as T20 leagues and everything is concerned, I still feel that I have that game within me. It’s still left and I would like to enjoy myself by playing all these leagues around the world.”

“Playing that tournament was just a stepping stone. I really enjoyed myself during that time. I was playing some of the strokes which I had never imagined. It was all about enjoyment,” said Panchal in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Recognition of Panchal’s cricketing career in India came from unexpected quarters, with legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and author Shashi Tharoor publicly acknowledging his contributions. "Those words coming from them after my retirement, it is something that I cannot even describe in words. Whatever they wrote, me and my family, we all are so thankful."

"Even when we go out somewhere with family, people recognize those words they said for me and I would feel proud on hearing that. I am so thankful to them that they recognized players like me who come from a small city or state. They must have seen or heard something about me. I am thankful to them for acknowledging me and it also gives me a lot of pride that I have achieved something in my life,” he said.

Rather than dwelling on what might have been, including missing out on an India Test cap despite being in the squad on a few occasions, Panchal is embracing what lies ahead. His retirement from domestic cricket has paved the way for a global cricketing journey full of education and experience.

"I was a part of domestic circuit and didn't take part in other leagues. Now I get a chance to play in them, where all these international players are involved. Sharing dressing rooms and experiences with them, it is important as it is a holistic development for me and will definitely help develop myself as a cricketer and then as a mentor.”

“When you have played such leagues, and shared dressing rooms with other players, it will definitely give you new perspective. I am really looking forward to that perspective where I get to learn. Cricket is something that you learn everyday and I can see myself only with cricket,” he said.

He has also taken huge inspiration from former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also exploring different franchise T20 deals after IPL retirement. "He is also someone who is watching leagues and will be part of many of them. I want to follow the same path and who knows that I might get chance to score many more runs and lift more trophies with all those franchises,” said Panchal.

Despite embracing T20 leagues, Panchal remains a passionate advocate for red-ball cricket. "T20 cricket is really important, but all three formats are equally important. Any player should aim to become good in all three formats. Red ball format is also important - it teaches you patience, calmness, resilience."

His advice to aspiring cricketers reflects hard-earned wisdom. "Even if you have all those flashy shots, you still have to follow those basics. Those flashy shots can be played 2-5 times in a match. But most of the time, you will be playing all those basic shots, which is really important."

“Even if you target playing T20 cricket as a young player, you will have to learn a lot of things to play it, which in turn is taught to you by red ball or days cricket. So it’s important and I would like to tell youngsters to prepare themselves for all three formats. Don't go only with T20 cricket,” said Panchal.

He points to examples like India all-rounder Hardik Pandya to further illustrate his point. "We saw that Hardik Pandya prefers white-ball cricket, which is because of his body. But he played many Test matches and many Ranji Trophy games also. He used to play and practice with red ball also. So, it is important that if you are aiming to be like a big player, for that, you need to do a lot of hard work, be patient, very calm and resilient."

A keen observer of the game, Panchal is also preparing for a potential commentary career. "Broadcasting is something which is an extension of cricket and goes with it. Broadcasting is something that I really love - talking to people, crowd, and audiences - I really enjoy that."

His preparation for this transition has also been aided by him being a voracious reader. “When I was in the domestic circuit, I didn't get as much chance to read as I am getting now. Now, I have got so much time that I have to think what to do, but have so many things to do. I am someone who always thinks and likes to be occupied in some or the things. So, I think I am enjoying my time.”

"When I started reading books, I had one thing in mind that I want to acquire a lot of knowledge. That was one of the reasons that I started reading books. It really helps in broadcasting also because when you have knowledge and a sharp mind, you can play a huge and vital role."

Currently, he's immersed in diverse reading material. "There is a book which is out of my understanding but I am trying to learn by reading. It is a book on relativity. So, it is completely on mathematics and science. Then, I have started reading a book on sports and that has everything on auctions and player deals, especially off the market and how evaluation works."

Panchal’s intellectual curiosity stems from studying financial management. "I have developed all these things – reading sports journals, research papers – as it can help in broadcasting and help me learn about something which I have never come across before."

Social media has become another platform for Panchal to share his cricketing insights, though he maintains a measured approach. "There are two sides of social media - people who say bad things about it, but also people who say good things. I am someone who has a very balanced approach to look at social media."

"If you have a point that you think is important to put out, you can put it out and people will recognise those things. For that reason, social media is important. While playing, I tried not to use too much of social media, as you become so biased, irritated and go through those fluctuations of emotions.”

As Panchal prepares for splitting time between global franchise cricket commitments and budding broadcasting ambitions, he carries the satisfaction of a career well played and the mindset to give it back to the game which has given him everything in life.

"This is quite a good time for me to play all these overseas leagues. I can then definitely give back to cricket and that is what I really want to do. Whatever I can give it back to the game, and from the mindset I have created throughout this journey, I am definitely looking forward to that," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor