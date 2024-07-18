"Go and express yourself": Kapil Dev's message to Diksha Dagar ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president Kapil Dev advised Diksha Dagar to go to the multi-sport event and express herself.

"I only want to say one thing to Diksha, don't take pressure. Go and express yourself. We are the people who put pressure on bringing the gold. Just go and express yourself, that is my word to her... If someone is playing better than you, it is fine. if you just express yourself, that is good enough... Let's not put pressure on her. We just want to support her, whether she wins or not, we like to support her. That is the most important," Kapil Dev said.

Earlier at the Amundi Evian Championship, Diksha Dagar withdrew after the first round. Aditi Ashok, who will also compete in the Paris Olympics, produced a very fine finish in the tournament, as she birdied three times in the last four holes and secured her best finish in the Majors. She shot 2-under 69 and was Tied for the 17th.

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma have joined the list of Olympians among golfers from India, as the duo earned their berths for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kapil Dev recently took over as president of the PGTI. He was vice president and member of the Governing Body of PGTI for the last three years and has played a pivotal role in further shaping and developing Indian professional golf along with the core team of PGTI.

